What Is 5paisa In Google Pay? How To Invest In Shares Using The Platform?

5paisa is a discount broking company which also offers a mobile app for Android and iOS users. The company offers a number of services which include stock trading, mutual funds, insurance, and gold trading. It also allows users to open a Demat account, allowing them to hold the shares in an electronic format.

What is 5paisa in Google Pay?

5paisa also has a Google Pay integration that allows users to access a number of services offered by 5paisa right from the Google Pay app interface.

How to invest in stock market using 5paisa?

You will first need to create an account on 5paisa if you don’t already have one. To easily create one from Google Pay, you need to launch the Google Pay app and click on '5paisa'. Now, click on the 'Open Now' option and follow the instructions. Once your account is verified, you will be able to start purchasing shares from 5paisa directly from Google Pay.

Buying shares from 5paisa through Google Pay

If you are interested in buying shares of a particular company, these are the steps to need to follow:

Step 1: Launch Google Pay on your phone and click on '5paisa' which is located under 'Businesses and bills' section.

Step 2: Scroll down and select the company where you wish to invest. Click on 'View More' for a list of all the available companies

Step 3: Select the company that you want to invest in and tap the ‘Buy’ icon in green colour.

Before you proceed to buy shares of a particular company, you can tap on the company’s name to check out a number of details including the company’s market depth and performance chart by clicking on the ‘Details’ option.

Step 4: Select the Exchange option, and choose between Delivery/Intraday trading. Under 'Quantity', you need to enter the total number of shares that you wish to purchase. If you are looking to buy a share on Market Order, you need to enter that amount under the 'Price' field. You can also enter the Limit order in 'Price' field.

Step 5: Click on 'Buy' to finalise your order.

A confirmation page will request you to go through the details before placing the order.

Step 6: Click on 'Place Order' to confirm. That's all. Your order has been successfully submitted.

Image credits: 5paisa