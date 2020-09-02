What Does Restricted Mean On Facebook? How To Add Someone To Your Restricted List?

Under the brand name of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, there are many social media apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and more, but Facebook.com is still the favourite of many users. The recent website upgrade of Facebook.com from the old version 'Classic Facebook' to the updated version as the 'New Facebook' presented users with a new look, feel and features.

One of the latest features includes the Restricted list on Facebook. However, many users are confused about "what does Restricted mean on Facebook?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What does Restricted mean on Facebook?

Facebook Restricted mode has been making many users feel doubtful about what it means and how it works. Before you learn how to use the Restricted list on Facebook, you must know what is the feature. The Facebook Restricted mode is a feature where a user can restrict a person on their friends' list to view their contents on this social media.

Yes, you heard it right, now you can restrict the people you do not trust on this virtual social portal to view your contents and they will only be able to see your posts when you are posting something using the 'Public' option.

How to use the Restricted list on Facebook?

When you add someone in the Restricted list on Facebook, they will still remain your friends. It is similar to blocking but without losing a friend on social media. Using this feature is quite easy and all you need to do is follow the steps given below to add someone on your list of Restricted Friends on Facebook.

How to add someone to your Restricted list: Open the Facebook App or the Facebook website. Now log in to your account and then go to the person's profile you wish to restrict Now, click at the 'Friends' section as shown in the image at the top of their profile.



Then, select 'Edit Friend List'.

To restrict the person, choose Restricted.

