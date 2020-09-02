How To Read Ghost Comments On Facebook? Learn In Simple Steps Here

It is quite evident we all want to be updated about the latest trends and interesting hacks about popular social platforms. Knowledge about these new hacks not only helps us stay connected to the growing world but it also helps us know what new tricks people are using these days. A new trend or rather a hack has been intriguing quite a lot of Facebook users. The new trick is called Ghost comment on Facebook. This new trick is the reason why many users are wondering "how to read ghost comments on Facebook?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to read ghost comments on Facebook?

Many users are confused about this trend of commenting blank comments on the social media website. It only makes people feel puzzled but it also leaves them curious about what others are trying to say. Have you ever sent or received a Ghost comment on Facebook? It is quite interesting but when you can read ghost comments on Facebook, it leaves commentators awestruck. If you want to learn this secret art of reading blank comments on Facebook, follow the steps given below-

Read Ghost comment on Facebook

Firstly, open the Facebook App or the website

Now, log in to your Facebook account.

As soon as you are logged in, find out a post that you has a ghost comment in it. Ghost comments are practically blank and they have no texts apart from the name of the Facebook user who commented on the post.

Now as you see the comment, you will be able to see that the person has edited their comment to make it disappear.

If you are using the Facebook app then you will be able to see "Edited" below or next to the comment and if you are a website user, you will spot the option below the profile of the Facebook user next to "Reply" option. Just click on the "Edited" option and there you are. You will be able to see what they commented before it was turned into a Ghost comment on Facebook.

