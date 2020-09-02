What Is Brokerage Cashback In Google Pay And How To Claim It?

5paisa is one of the most popular stock market trading platforms that offers a variety of services to both trader and beginners. The services range from stock trading, mutual funds, insurance, and more. It also allows users to get all the latest updates from BSE, NSE, and MCX markets, analyse the current market trends and more.

The online trading service also comes with its dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms. In addition, it also has a Google Pay integration which allows users to access a number of popular services offered by 5paisa right from the Google Pay app interface.

What is brokerage cashback in Google Pay?

The brokerage cashback is a type of reward that you get for spending a certain amount of money for making a purchase on 5paisa via Google Pay. You can get a brokerage cashback of Rs. 500 and up to Rs. 1000 on 5paisa.

You can use this cashback to transfer it to your funds if you have a 5paisa Demat account. It also gives you a code as part of the cashback offer which is required during the claim process. Let us quickly take a look at how you can claim the Google Pay cashback reward.

Firstly, you need to make sure that you have a 5paisa Demat account. If you don't have a Demat account, you can create one by visiting this link. Once your account is created, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch 5paisa app on your phone and sign in using the login credentials.

Step 2: Go to your profile and click on the ‘Modify’ option.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Claim Offer’ from the menu. This will prompt you to enter the voucher code that you have received in Google Pay.

Step 4: Enter the voucher code in the box and hit the ‘Claim’ button.

The amount will now be credited to your 5paisa Demat account

Step 5: You can go to the ‘Funds’ tab in the app which will reflect this amount.

