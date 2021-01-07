Nintendo Switch Pro Leak Gives Console Release Date And List Of Games

There has been a new Nintendo Switch Pro leak circulating on social media platforms claiming that Nintendo Switch Pro will be unveiled much earlier than expected. If the leak in question turns out to be true, gaming fans will have a new game console to look forward to this year, especially ones who haven't been able to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S unit just yet.

Also Read | Warzone Playlist Update, January 5: COD Warzone And Cold War Patch Notes

Nintendo Switch Pro leak

According to the new leak, the Japanese video game company will host a Nintendo Direct event on January 11, 2021, to unveil the Nintendo Switch Pro. The leak further claims that the company will be releasing a number of games on the platform which include the likes of Mario Kart 9, Super Mario Odyssey 2, Splatoon 3, Fire Emblem Echoes: Path of Radiance, Metroid Resurgence, Bayonetta 3, Kingdom Hearts, and a lot more.

Also Read | Is There A Shiny Tepig In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve It Into Pignite And Emboar?

Unlike most of the earlier leaks that came in the form of email snippets, this particular leak appears to be one that came on a sheet of paper. Take a look:

@EpicRayBacon Se ha filtrado una lista de juegos de Nintendo para 2021 en Reddit y luego a sido borrada a los 5 minutos. ¿ Qué piensas al respecto? pic.twitter.com/7rzUfHpgLP — Rodrigo64 (@Rodrigo90092215) January 5, 2021

Nintendo Switch Pro release date

As per the leak, the Nintendo Switch Pro will be released on April 23, 2021. The leak also suggests that the gaming console will come with 4K TV support along with other features.

Also Read | Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle Is Out, Get All The Details Here

It is worth noting that there have been numerous leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch up until this point. There has also been a leak which displayed a prototype of the gaming console. While many believed it was a real prototype, there hasn't been any solid proof or confirmation from the gaming company.

At this point, you can only take this leak with a pinch of salt. Also, there have been similar leaks surround a Nintendo Direct event earlier, however, it failed to materialise. It is also worth pointing out that the leak suggests that the Nintendo Direct 2021 event will be held next week. Many believe this will likely not happen as Nintendo doesn't have much time to build hype around the show.

Also Read | Black Friday Deals On Nintendo Switch Games: Get The List Of Best Deals

Image credits: Unsplash | StereoPhotoTyp