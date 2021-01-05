Spotify Persona Soundtracks: List Of All Persona Music One Can Stream On Spotify Now

Persona is one of the hottest video game franchises developed and published by Atlus. The role-playing titles in the series have been highly successful among gamers and they continue to get better with successive iterations. Persona 5 Strikers is the latest entry in the series which released early last year and became a commercial success selling over 3.2 million copies around the world. And while every game in the franchise is known for its intriguing gameplay and beautiful anime visuals, one of the elements praised by fans and most reviewers is the use of soundtracks and inspiring beats used in the series. Luckily for the fans, Spotify is now bringing a collection of popular Persona music on its streaming service.

Also Read | Fortnite Athleisure Assassin Skin Is Back In Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Persona soundtrack list on Spotify

AniPlaylist, which is popularly known for providing updates on popular anime soundtracks coming to Spotify, has recently announced that a range of Persona Original Soundtracks and more will make their way to music streaming service, Spotify. It also revealed that gaming fans will be able to check out a wide collection of Persona music starting January 5 at midnight.

These include all the music that was featured in the main Persona games which include Persona 5, Persona 4, Persona 3, and Persona 2. In addition, Spotify will also offer soundtracks for Persona spin-offs. Here's a look at all the Persona soundtracks that will be available on Spotify:

Also Read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

Persona 5 OST

P4 & Golden OST

P3 & FES OST

P2 Sound Collections

P4 Dancing All Night OST

P4 Arena Ultimax OST

Never More - Reincarnation: Persona 4

Persona 3 & Persona 4 Vocal Sound Collection

Persona Q & Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth OST

MUSIC FES 2013

SUPER LIVE 2015

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

The use of soundtracks in Persona games is what makes the series all the more popular among gaming fans. Persona 5 Strikers is the latest video game in the Persona franchise which has been created by P-Studio and Omega Force. The video game is available on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Also Read | Gucci X North Face Avatar Items Arrive In Pokemon GO; Available At Over 100 PokeStops

Image credits: Atlus