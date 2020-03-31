What Is Coronatracker.in? Websites And Apps To Track Coronavirus Cases In India

The coronavirus cases are increasing exponentially each day. While people are in quarantine and nations are in lockdown, it has been observed that more and more people are trying to keep themselves updated with the rising number of COVID 19 cases across the world. Sighting this, a few websites and apps have been developed in order to keep users and the public updated with the latest information on the number of cases that are coming in due to Coronavirus. One such website that has become very popular in the past few days is Coronatracker.in . It got featured by NITI Aayog recently. Read on to know more about it.

To give timely #CoronaVirusUpdates & prevent spreading of misinformation, five students from #ATL in Dr K B Hedgewar High School, Goa have created an app called Minimalist Coronavirus Tracker: https://t.co/rxXnBVTNzY#AIMtoInnovate #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/8N26pQjKB3 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 23, 2020

What is Coronatracker.in?

It is a website developed to track and display the number of COVID 19 cases in the world. It shows data according to the country or area selected by the user. The site follows a simple user interface which provides data and information to its user about the locations of the people affected by Coronavirus all over the world.

Image Credits: Coronatracker.in

With the help of a layout of the world map, the website allows its user to zoom in and see the location of the nearest area that is affected by Coronavirus. It also has a live location tracker, with the help of which a user can track his distance from the nearest COVID-19 confirmed case in any country.

With the help of graphs displayed on the website, it enables its users to see for themselves the data of recovered, deceased and active cases of Coronavirus. Another graph presents to its user a bar graph that gives information on age demography for confirmed cases in the particular country they have selected at the top of the page or the country they want to get data about. The website also provides a state-wise statistics of any country and displays the name of the state and the number of confirmed cases, recovered cases, and deceased people.

Image Credits: Coronatracker.in

Who has developed this website?

This website has been developed by Niket, Shrey, Hrishikesh, Sanket, Nishat and Salil Naik.

From where does Coronatracker.in get its information?

The site picks information from Johns Hopkins University, MOHFW & crowd-sourced with verification. The website also states that “Realtime data from credible sources linked below. Numbers might take time to reflect on the MOHFW website.

Age data unavailable for some confirmed cases”

Other Coronavirus tracking website in India:

CoWin-20 (App)

Covidvisualizer.com

COVID-19 Global Case Tracker

World Health Organisation (official website)

Image Credits: Coronatracker.in