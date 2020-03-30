How To Take A Tour To Paris From The Comfort Of Your Bed? Step-by-step Process Inside

Science and technology have been advancing at a high speed. The progress that man has made in the last few decades has been the fastest it had made in centauries. Would you believe if someone told you that you can visit any place without having to move out of your bed? Maybe a few decades ago, it would have seemed unlikely, but with help of Google Arts & Culture app, it has been made possible to get a virtual experience of anywhere around the world from the comforts of your home.

In this article, you will get to know how to use this app and see beautiful rooftop views from places around the world. Given below are the steps and ways of how to take a tour to Paris from the comfort of your bed. Read on.

How to take a tour to Paris from the comfort of your bed?

Step by step process to use Art & Culture app on the phone

Step One

Install the app: Google Arts & Culture on your phone and log in to the app.

Step Two

Click on the 'explore' option. The icon looks like a compass and is at the bottom of the screen on the app. Look at the picture below for reference.

Step three

After the explore screen open, you will see the 'Highlights' option. swipe from left to right. When you see the option 'street view', tap on it.

Step four

After that scroll down and click on the option '11 Incredible views from the top'. Click on the 'Go on a virtual tour'. See picture for reference.

Step 5

After completing step 4, scroll down. You will see many options. Stop on the 'Grand Palais, Paris' option. You can see the views of the famous rooftops in Paris.

Image credits:Alexander Kagan Unsplash