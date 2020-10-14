What Is LiDAR Scanner In IPhone 12 Pro? Specs, Price And More

Apple has taken the world of smartphones into a storm after its latest release of all the models in the iPhone 12 series including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. Dubbed as "Photographer's iPhone", iPhone 12 Pro has grabbed the attention of many tech enthusiasts with its cool features, including the LiDAR scanner. So, many Apple fans are wondering about "what is LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro?

The iPhone 12 Pro is also known as Photographer's iPhone and comes with several incredible features such as Dolby Vision HDR and LiDAR technology for accurate recognition of 3D shapes. The LiDAR scanner which is used to improve image quality and a user will be able to use LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and Night Mode photography.

Apart from this, LiDAR is a high technology which is going to be used by NASA for its next Mars landing. As per Apple.com, "iPhone 12 Pro uses a LiDAR Scanner to measure how long it takes light to reflect from objects." The official website also reveals that the LiDAR scanner "can create a depth map of whatever space you are in. Because it’s ultra-fast and accurate, AR apps can now transform a room into a realistic rainforest or show you how a new sneaker will fit."

Apple iPhone12 Pro specifications and features

Display - 5.4" & 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

iPhone 12 Pro Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

iPhone 12 Pro Front Camera - 12 MP Front

15hr & 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

Colours - Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

iPhone 12 series prices

iPhone 12 Pro price- Rs. 119,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max price- Rs. 129,900

Promo Image ~ Apple YouTube

