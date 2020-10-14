A14 Vs Snapdragon 865 Processor: Which Smartphone Processor Is Better?

After the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 12 series smartphones, Apple takes the market in a storm. The newly-launched smartphones consist of highly-improved technological features which are considered to be one of the bests in the world including the latest A14 Bionic Chipset. The A14 Bionic processor is Apple's latest offering with better graphics rendering speed and Graphics quality. However, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released iPhones are wondering about Apple's A14 vs Snapdragon 865 processor (used in Android smartphones) and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple's A14 vs Snapdragon 865 processor

Technology

The iPhone 12 processor A14 Bionic chip is based on TSMC’s new 5nm manufacturing process which is said to be capable of 11.8 billion transistors. Having more transistors than the previous A13 chip not only improves the performance of iPhone 12 models by 15% but it also provides more power efficiency by 30%, giving up to 10 hours of battery life. However, as Apple's A14 Bionic chipset consists of the latest manufacturing process, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor might not be as efficient as A14 is.

GPU performance:

Smartphones are now capable of performing several important tasks including video rendering, image processing, 3D rendering, illustrations, and more. This is the reason why smartphones' GPU performance is considered to be one of the major aspects of today's time. Therefore, iPhone 12 processor A14 Chip can be much better than the Snapdragon 865 processor as the chip has a four-core GPU design. The newly launched Bionic chip is 8.3% more than the A13 Bionic Chip. However, Snapdragon 865 has Adreno 640 GPU. With such an incredible GPU unit in the market, Snapdragon 865 processor is one of the fastest chip for a smartphone. Nevertheless, A14 Bionic has better graphics rendering speed and Graphics quality which is why Apple's chip could prove to be a better option than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865.

AI performance improvement:

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is one of the fastest processors used in Android-powered smartphones. The Snapdragon 865 SoC uses the Hexagon 689 DSP with the new 5th Gen AI Engine. On the other hand, the newly launched iPhone 12 processor A14 Bionic is said to have eight additional cores to the Neural Engine in comparison to the older versions. So, the next-generation A14 Bionic chipset has a 16-Core Neural Engine which is capable of delivering up to 11 Trillions of operations per second.

