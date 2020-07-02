Chingari App Maker Globussoft's Website Contains Malware, Says French Security Researcher

The Chingari App is similar to the TikTok application and allows users to record and share short videos with incredible filters and games. It provides users with a chance to browse through several short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. Apart from this, it also provides users with a platform to connect with people through the Direct Message feature. However, the Chingari maker Globussoft's official site has been called out for having a system malware in its website by a French security researcher.

Globussoft maker of Chingari app contains Malware?

French security researcher Robert Baptiste, Posting on Twitter, stated that the website of Globussoft has been compromised which is the company behind Chingari app, an Indian TikTok alternative. He also revealed that the site had a malware script in all pages, which redirects users to pages around the Web. According to Baptiste's tweet, the site has been injected with a drop script that redirects a user. He also included a report of where the users are redirected. Another Twitter user with a username of CitizenK, who is reportedly a UI developer, replied to Baptiste's tweet saying that BitDefender found cryptojacking malware on the Globussoft website. He also noted that while using the site, he found multiple instances of malware being detected.

The website of Globussoft, the company behind #Chingari, the so-called Indian #TikTok alternative, has been compromised. The malicious drop[.]dontstopthismusics[.]com/drop.js script has been inserted to all the webpages pic.twitter.com/JO2lj4Jido — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) July 1, 2020

The Chingari team has not commented anything about the instance, as of writing this article. However, Sumit Ghosh, the Chingari's co-founder posted on a statement Twitter which read: "Thanks for pointing the wp issue to me". The co-founder also mentioned that the Chingari app was incubated under Globussoft and built by them, however, the security of Chingari app's website and the privacy of the users is not compromised. Reassuring the users of the app, the Gosh said that the app is securely stored on dedicated and secure AWS instances and the team will fix the wp issue soon. In another tweet, he later mentioned that Globussoft's website and Chingari app have very different security or engineering teams and are totally unrelated to each other. He also announced that the Chingari app will soon be an independent company.

Thanks for pointing the wp issue to me, Chingari was incubated under Globussoft and built by us, the security of Chingari app/website and our users is not compromised by any of this. It is securely stored on dedicated and secure AWS instances. We will fix the wp issue soon.(1/2) — Sumit Ghosh (@sumitgh85) July 1, 2020

Globussoft website and chingari app have very different security/engineering teams and are totally unrelated. Chingari will soon be an independent company.(2/2) — Sumit Ghosh (@sumitgh85) July 1, 2020

Nonetheless, there are no issues raised at the Chingari app for the presence of this malware does not point to any issues in the Chingari app. The app recently crosses 25 lakh downloads on Google Play Store and has been gaining a lot of popularity. With 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store as of writing this article, Chingari app has received the best response from the users in just a few days. However, many people have reported that the app has a long way to go as it sometimes slows down and contains some glitches. The Indian short video app is available on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS' App Store.

