What Is The Chingari App? Which Country Is The Chingari App From? Know Details Here

After Sonam Wangchuk's request to slowly eliminate the usage of Chinese products, including apps and technological gadgets, many Indian developers are coming up with several games, social media apps and more to aid in the movement to "Remove China Apps." This has led to the boom in the market where many Indian developers are launching their apps to try their luck. One such app is the recently launched Chingari App. However, many people are wondering what is the Chingari App, which country it came from, how it works and more. Here is all you need to know about this new social media application.

What is the Chingari App?

The Chingari App is similar to the TikTok application that allows users to record and share short videos with incredible filters and games. It provides users with a chance to browse through several short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. Apart from this, it also provides users with a platform to connect with people through the Direct Message feature. With 4.6 reviews as of writing this article, Chingari app has received the best response from the users in just a few days. The negative emotions of many Indian users against the TikTok app due to the "YouTube vs TikTok" battle have also contributed to getting such a positive response. The description of the application reveals that the new social media platform is here to provide a "hot new stage to set the world on fire with flaming talents, creative WhatsApp statuses, Videos, Audio clips, Gif stickers, and photos."

Which country is the Chingari app from?

With 10,000+ creators, Chingari App has gained a lot of popularity in India. Calling it a Modern India's move, Biswatma Nayak who is the Co-founder of the Chingari App mentioned that the Chingari social media app is a step towards fulfilling the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people to be "Vocal for Local". This is why the app has been developed completely in India. The Chingari app download is available on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS' App Store.

