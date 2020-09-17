What Is NFC Tag Reader In IOS 14? Learn How To Use The Feature

iOS 14 was one of the most anticipated software upgrades of this year. iOS 14 comes with a neat set of features and one of these new features includes an NFC tag reader for the iPhone. Apple’s Time Flies event was the highlight of this month. Apple came through with quite a few software and hardware upgrades: iPad Air 4, the iPad 8th Generation, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE were the hardware upgrades. iOS 14, iPad OS 14, WatchOS 7, and TVOS 14 were the software upgrades showcased by Apple. Read on to know what is NFC tag reader in iOS 14:

What is NFC tag reader in iOS 14?

Apple has rolled out App clips as a feature for iOS 14. This feature will let brands and merchants use NFC tags to provide fast and simple access to mini maps. App clips allow the users to download a mini-map on their iPhone which can be used to access information about products and services, without having to download the full application of that product or service. App Clips also provides the service of Apple Pay. This helps the users to pay for things like food and drinks, without entering their card details.

How to enable NFC tag reader in iOS 14?

The NFC tag reader can be a very handy feature to make payments. Here’s how you can enable the NFC tag reader in your iPhone in iOS 14:

Open settings

Scroll down to the Control Center option

Inside you will find a list of options to add to the control center

Look for NFC tag reader

After it is found, use the three horizontal lines next to it to drag and drop that feature into the control center

Head back to the home screen and launch the control center either by swiping down from the right top corner of the screen or swiping up from the bottom of the screen, depending on the iPhone model in use.

The individual should be able to spot the NFC tag reader icon in the control center and can launch it from there and get started with their payments.

iOS 14 New Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Picture-in-Picture

Back tapping for actions

No more full-screen calls

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

Promo image source: iSpeedTestOS twitter handle