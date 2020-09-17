What Is NFC Tag Reader In IOS 14? Learn How To Use The Feature

iOS 14 was one of the most anticipated software upgrades of this year. iOS 14 comes with a neat set of features and one of these new features includes an NFC tag reader for the iPhone. Apple’s Time Flies event was the highlight of this month. Apple came through with quite a few software and hardware upgrades: iPad Air 4, the iPad 8th Generation, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE were the hardware upgrades. iOS 14, iPad OS 14, WatchOS 7, and TVOS 14 were the software upgrades showcased by Apple. Read on to know what is NFC tag reader in iOS 14:
Also read: How To Use Picture-in-Picture In IOS 14; Follow The Step-by-step Guide
Apple has rolled out App clips as a feature for iOS 14. This feature will let brands and merchants use NFC tags to provide fast and simple access to mini maps. App clips allow the users to download a mini-map on their iPhone which can be used to access information about products and services, without having to download the full application of that product or service. App Clips also provides the service of Apple Pay. This helps the users to pay for things like food and drinks, without entering their card details.
Also read: IOS 14 Tips And Tricks That You Must Check Out Right Away
The NFC tag reader can be a very handy feature to make payments. Here’s how you can enable the NFC tag reader in your iPhone in iOS 14:
Also read: Apple WatchOS 7 Supported Devices, Release Date And Other Details
iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:
Also read: Apple IPad Air 4 Release Date, Price, Features, And More Details