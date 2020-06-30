Is Clash Of Kings A Chinese App? Know Details About Origin Country & More

Clash of Kings which is amongst the widely popular fighter games set in the world full of adventure. The game is known for its easy gaming experience and intriguing challenges. Many players across India have been using this arcade/adventure game to pass time, especially during this lockdown. However, due to border tensions between India and China, many users in the country have started boycotting Chinese apps, hardware and software. This has led to a boom of searches to find out which apps are China-based software. This is why many Indian mobile gamers have been wondering that "is Clash of Kings a Chinese app?" "Clash of Kings origin country" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is Clash of Kings a Chinese app?

The online multiplayer adventure game called the Clash of Kings app was first launched in the year 2014 by a China-based tech company Elex Wireless. The Chinese app development organisation is headquartered in the city of Beijing. The CEO and founder of Elex Wireless, Xianlin Xie said that the game provides an interface to learn how to build strategies to run an empire while enjoying the game and described the success of the app to be greatly influenced by the collaboration with Google Inc.

India bans Clash of Kings and other 58 Chinese apps & games

Recently the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The list of applications was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Many popular apps like Clash of Kings, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020.

List of banned Chinese apps

Image ~ Republic World

