What Is Self Assessment Test In Aarogya Setu App? Here's A Guide To Using It

The 'Aarogya Setu' app is a location-based Coronavirus tracker application created for Android and iOS smartphones by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The app uses bluetooth proximity which helps a user and the government to track and understand if the user has come in contact with a Coronavirus-positive patient or has visited any region which has been recently declared as a Red Zone. Aarogya Setu, which means the "Health Bridge" also has an interactive chat feature which asks the user multiple-choice questions that allows him to check themselves for COVID symptoms and if required, notify health officials. People wondering what is self-assessment test in Aarogya Setu app only need to log into the app and use this chat feature which is clearly labelled as "Self Assessment Test".

What is Self Assessment test in Aarogya Setu app?

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker app is available in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, and Marathi. As shared earlier, this app has a self-assessment test feature as well, where self-assessment test meaning a person need not leave home to visit a medical professional or call them home to test them for COVID-19 i.e. a person can test themselves. In this test, users are asked some questions regarding their health. If the user self-assessed as unwell based on their answers and there is an implication of COVID-like symptoms, the information will be sent to the government's server. This will ensure action from the government to initiate measures for the isolation procedure for that affected person. The assessment test is essential as it creates data which not only helps the user to understand if they are facing the threat of Coronavirus, but it also assists the government to monitor the threat of Coronavirus.

What are the questions asked during the self-assessment test in the Aarogya Setu app?

1. Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms?

Cough

Fever

Difficulty in Breathing

None of the Above

2. Have you ever had any one of the following:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Lung disease

Heart disease

None of the above

3. Have you travelled anywhere internationally in the last14 days?

Yes

No

4. Which of the following applies to you?

I have recently interacted or lived with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

I am a healthcare worker and I examined a COVID-19 confirmed case without protective gear.

None of above.

Once the user has answered all the questions above, the app will show the likeliness of risk of infection and would recommend the user to take the Self Assessment Test if the user develops any symptom or comes in contact with a COVID-19 confirmed patient. An individual can download the app from both major app platforms such as the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The Aarogya Setu app has crossed 90 million downloads and the government has urged everyone to download the app to ensure that immediate actions are taken if any citizen is found Coronavirus positive.

