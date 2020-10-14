IPhone 12 Mini: Release Date, Price, Features And Colour Options

Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated lineup of iPhone 12 smartphones at its “Hi, Speed” virtual event. The Cupertino-based tech giant gave us a look at four iPhone models, all of which come with an all-new design, OLED Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic Shield glass technology, 5G support and a lot more.

While everything on each model devices is the latest, there are obviously a number of differences that set them apart from each other. The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest phone in the line-up and also the most budget-friendly. So, let us give you a quick rundown of everything the new iPhone 12 Mini has to offer, along with its pricing and available colour options.

Also Read | Apple Event Time In The US: What Time Is The IPhone 12 Event?

iPhone 12 Mini release date

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-orders starting on November 6 and start shipping from November 13.

iPhone 12 price

Apple has priced the iPhone 12 Mini starting at $699 which makes it a pretty good choice considering that the standard iPhone 12 model will retail for $799. This is especially considering that there aren't any major differences between the two models except for their display sizes. The iPhone 12 is essentially a compact and lighter version of the iPhone 12, which means that you're just only choosing between two different sizes. In India, the phone will retail Rs 69,900 onwards.

Also Read | Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

iPhone 12 features

One of the main features that separate the iPhone 12 Mini from other models in the lineup is its smaller 5.4-inch display. The 5.4-inch display also features a notch that you will see on the three other models. According to Apple, the iPhone Mini is the smallest and thinnest 5G smartphone in the world.

Also Read | Apple Event Live Stream: How To Watch The 'Hi, Speed' Event Live?

Image credits: Apple

Just like all the other models, the iPhone 12 Mini will also pack the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. It is a six-core processor which comes with four-core GPU. Apple claims that both CPU and GPU on its latest iPhones are the fastest among all the other smartphones. As for the camera sensors, the device will feature the dual-lens setup.

iPhone 12 Mini colours

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available in five different colours which include black, white, green, blue and product red.

Also Read | Apple Event Time In UK: What Time Is IPhone 12 Event In The Region?

Image credits: Apple