What Is Black Heart On Instagram Story? How To Get Black Heart On Instagram?

The popular social media app Instagram often comes up with many new updates. Recently Instagram was seen to have rolled out a new black heart feature that could be observed in the Instagram stories of many people. Many users got confused when they saw a black heart on Instagram stories. Read on to know more about this black heart Instagram story rolled out on the Instagram app.

What is the black heart on Instagram story?

To use the black heart on your Instagram story, you just have to use the Instagram special Juneteenth stickers. Instagram has rolled this new feature to commemorate Juneteenth on June 19th. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 every year and many social media users observed this rare update on Instagram a few days ago.

How to get the black heart on Instagram

The black heart is actually present in the right-hand corner of your screen.

It can also be found on "Quick reactions" when you respond to other people's stories.

Update your Instagram app to enable this feature.

Oh my God! Can we discuss how Instagram has the black heart (ðŸ–¤) in the Stories part? ðŸ¤© — â™ðŸŒ¼ðŸ¦ðŸŒ· Purple Martini ðŸŒ·ðŸ¦ðŸŒ¼â™ (@ScorpioKing1183) June 19, 2020

New Instagram update of the black heart on Instagram

Sometimes Instagram comes up with such innovative new concepts that they baffle the users. Recently Instagram came up with the black heart too be used on its story options. Instagram introduced new stickers as a way of acknowledging Juneteenth. The day is celebrated to remember June 19 of 1865, a day when the African slaves were freed and the era of slavery ended in the U.S. Since 1865, Juneteenth was then celebrated as a day for the African-Americans to acknowledge their freedom.

Is there...a black heart option on Instagram...for Juneteenth...? pic.twitter.com/HtM4Aelc9F — Kelly Jeanine (@KP_PR) June 19, 2020

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Instagram's recent updates

Instagram recently added another feature with regards to pride month. One may have seen the Instagram story ring that is usually present in purple and orange colours. So Instagram has recently added a feature where the Instagram story ring now appeared in rainbow colours. Since the rainbow flag is a representation of the pride month, Instagram has made sure to add some features to dedicate to the LGBTQ+ people around the world. This could be done by using the pride month sticker.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock