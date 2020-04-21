How To Get The Face Zoom Effect In TikTok? Details About The Filter Inside

TikTok is one of the most prominent social media platforms right now. The platform has a whopping userbase of 800 million active users out which 467 million downloads of TikTok are reportedly from India. The popularity of this platform is evidently unprecedented as a plethora of social media influencers and users can be seen spending time on TikTok.

TikTok also allows its users to put effects on their videos either while shooting it or after. A number of effects are available on TikTok which enables its users to make creative users and entertain their followers. But one effect which is unanimously loved by various TikTok users is the zoom effect. Here is how one can get the zoom effect on TikTok.

Zoom effect on TikTok

Step 1- Open the TikTok effect on your Android/IOS device.

Step 2 - Select the '+' option on the home screen and access the camera.

Step 3 - The 'Effects' section will be visible there, select it.

Step 4: In the Effects sections, various seasonal and other filters will be available to explore and create videos.

Step 5 - The Zoom effect is usually found in the trending section, click on the Zoom effect icon (shown below)

Step 6: Record the video.

Zoom effect icon

The TikTok zoom effect has become a sensation across the platform as users are making videos using the filter and making it viral. But a few users, on the other hand, have also been struggling to get the zoom effect right but failing hilariously. Check it ut below -

dude i just did that face zoom trick thing on TikTok where u use the facezoom effect and start close then pull back and it shows how ur front cam “plays you” and like i guess my face is fucked bc it didn’t change the way I look at all pic.twitter.com/opcGoQDZJz — leighann / la / whatev ✨👽🌙🔮 (@leighannxmas) April 19, 2020

