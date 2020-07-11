What Is The Share Karo App? Know More About This Indian Alternative To ShareIT App

MX ShareKaro application is the Indian alternative for ShareIt. After the Home Affairs Ministry banned 59 Chinese applications including ShareIt, MX ShareKaro application will help many who want to share large files on their smartphones. The application launched on Google Play Store on last Saturday, that is July 4, 2020, and since then several smartphone users are curious about the application which will be an alternative for ShareIT. If you are wondering ‘What is the Share Karo App?’ then read on-

Share Karo App is from which country?

MX ShareKaro application is developed bu the MX Media and Entertainment which is based out of India. The company is headquartered in the financial capital of Mumbai. Originally MX Media started out as an OTT giant, which is MX Player. Formerly the company was called as J2 Entertainment.

ShareIT alternative specifications

According to the description mentioned in the Google Play Store, the application is a fast, sharing and convenient to use application. The app description reads, “MX ShareKaro (Indian ShareIt), created by MX Media & Entertainment in India is a better and easy-to-use sharing app with fast and stable transfer speeds. You can also easily share between ShareKaro and MX Player, the most powerful media player. MX ShareKaro, share anything!”

So far the reviews under the application are a mix of good and bad. The MX ShareKaro application is in a beta testing phase and the complete version will be launched post the testing as per reports. One review read, "Please give the option to share PDF and other types of file. And there is no option for an open file manager for selecting files. And most important thing is that this app can't share files between my phone and my PC. Please solve these problems as soon as possible it's a humble request to all of your team." Another reviewer wrote, "App seems promising, Could be the next Indian choice for file sharing. But there is something missing, there is only option to share Video, Audio, Photo, and apps. But there is no Files option. Please add it in the future updates. Cause many people to need to share some files or documents with different files extensions. So please add an option to share any file or document with any extensions."

According to the description of the application, it supports several regional languages as well. The following languages are available during the test phase. The developers might make multiple language options a permanent feature. Here are the regional languages the app supports-

Bengali

Gujarati

Marathi

Punjabi

Hindi

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

