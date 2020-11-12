What Is Vanish Mode On Facebook Messenger App? What Does Vanish Mode Do?

Facebook is one of the most popular social media apps used around the world by people of all ages. Facebook recently launched several new features to improve the user experience and make the social media app more fun and interactive. However, the feature that left many users intrigued is the Vanish Mode on Facebook. Here is more information about the latest feature, read on to know.

What is Vanish Mode on Facebook messenger?

Vanish Mode on Facebook is a feature which enables users to send messages that will delete automatically once it has been read by the recipient. The feature allows users to have secret conversations as the message get self-deleted after the other user has read the messages. The feature was launched on the Facebook social media app back in September and now has been introduced to the Instagram app as well.

What does Vanish Mode do?

In the Vanish Mode, users can choose and select exactly for how long do they want the reader to have the message in their chat box. This ensures that the message will not stay longer than the stipulated time and the sender of the message shall get to decide the time ensuring secrecy. A recipient can see for how long will the message will be available by seeing a timer or a clock ticking at a corner of the message.

Facebook is not the first social media platform to have introduced auto-deleting messages on their apps. The auto-delete messages have always an essential feature of Snapchat. The vanishing messages were also introduced in Instagram where users could choose to send in messages only for a certain time.

On Snapchat and Instagram, users can send text messages, photos and video messages to other users. The users can choose to either send it with a timer or let it stay in chatbox, depending on their choice. One can always change the settings of the new feature by going to the settings menu and enabling and disabling it.

The Vanish Mode on Facebook allows users to have secret conversations. The feature is available on Facebook Messenger app as well as the Instagram app. Check out the video by Facebook below.

Today we're sharing an update to @instagram DMs that will bring the best of @Messenger to the app. You'll soon be able to communicate across apps with features like watch together, selfie stickers, vanish mode, emoji reactions and more. https://t.co/QOBnvuL8sP pic.twitter.com/i6QGGJyK1p — Facebook (@Facebook) September 30, 2020

