Whatsapp Formatting: How To Write In Bold, Italics And Strikethrough In WhatsApp?

WhatsApp Messenger is one of the key players when it comes to Instant Messaging apps and clients out there on mobile operating systems. Though over the years, the app witnessed the inclusion of voice and video calling, the app’s core functionality still emphasises on text messages. However, not many people know about the WhatsApp formatting options available for text messages. Here is a complete guide to writing in bold and italics, using strikethrough and other WhatsApp formatting features:

How to write in Bold in WhatsApp?

People often tend to use bold formatting heavily in their text to highlight critical aspects of the writing. There are two ways of writing bold text using WhatsApp formatting; one is by using the shortcut and the other is the WhatsApp formatting option. Here is a guide on how to write in bold in WhatsApp. This method is universally accepted in the Android and iOS counterparts of WhatsApp messenger:

To write in bold in WhatsApp, you need to begin the text with an ‘*’ (asterisk).

Then you need to type in the text that you want to format bold

Once you have typed out the text, you can enclose it with ‘*’ (asterisk)

If the steps are followed correctly, once you send the message, it would reflect bold formatting at the recipient’s end. The asterisks used for formatting would not be displayed.

How to write in Italics in WhatsApp?

Just like Bold, Italics is also used to highlight the unique and essential parts of a text. There are two ways of using Italic text using WhatsApp formatting; one is by using the shortcut and the other is the WhatsApp formatting option. Here is a guide on how to write in italics in WhatsApp. This method is universally accepted in the Android and iOS counterparts of WhatsApp:

To write in italics in WhatsApp, you need to prefix the text with an ‘_’ (underscore) without any space between the underscore and text that needs formatting

Then you need to type in the text that you want to format.

Once you have typed out the text, you can add an ‘_’ (underscore) following the text, without adding a space between the text and the underscore.

If these steps are followed correctly, once you send the message, the text would be displayed with italics formatting at the recipient’s end. The underscores used for formatting would not be displayed.

How to use Strikethrough in WhatsApp?

Strikethrough is used to inform the recipient that the text with strikethrough formatting has been erased or ignored. There are two ways of using Strikethrough text using WhatsApp formatting; one is by using the shortcut and the other is the WhatsApp formatting option. Here is a guide on how to use strikethrough in WhatsApp. This method is universally accepted in the Android and iOS counterparts of WhatsApp:

To use strikethrough in WhatsApp, you need to prefix the text with an ‘~’ (tilde) without any space between the tilde and text.

Then type in the text that you want to be displayed with strikethrough formatting.

Once you have typed out the text, you can enclose the text with another ‘~’ (tilde), without any space between the text and the tilde that follows.

If these steps are followed correctly, once you send the message, they would show with strikethrough formatting at the recipient’s end.

How to write in Monospace font?

WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to write text messages in a different typeface/font. At the time of writing this piece, WhatsApp only supports writing text in Monospace font. There are two ways of writing text in Monospace font using WhatsApp formatting. One is by using the shortcut and the other is the WhatsApp formatting option. Here is a guide on how to write in a Monospace font in WhatsApp. This method works for both, the Android and iOS counterparts of WhatsApp:

To write in Monospace in WhatsApp, you need to prefix the text with ‘```’ (3 backticks) without any space between the backticks and text.

Then type the text that you want to display in Monospace.

Once you have typed the text, you can enclose the text with ‘```’ (3 backticks) without any space between the text and the backticks that follow.

If the steps are followed correctly, once you send the message, it would be displayed in Monospace font at the recipient’s end.

How to write in Bold and Italics, and use Strikethrough, Monospace Text in WhatsApp for Android and iOS? (WhatsApp formatting shortcuts)

Select the text.

If you are using an Android device, you will get the WhatsApp formatting options as soon as you click on the text that you want to change the formatting for.

In the case of iOS devices, you will see plenty of options on selecting the text; one of those options will be ‘BI U ’. On choosing that option you will receive all the WhatsApp formatting options.

Can I use all the WhatsApp formatting options in the same text message?

Multiple types of WhatsApp formatting can be applied to the same text. These layers of formatting can be added either by the manual operations or by selecting the text and the type of WhatsApp formatting the user wants to apply. Not only can different WhatsApp formatting options be applied to different sections of the same WhatsApp message, but they can also be applied to the same section of the WhatsApp text message. However, the exception being that if you use the Monospace font formatting, you will not be able to use other WhatsApp formatting options for the same text.

Can I use Underline in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp formatting does not allow users to underline text in both Android and iOS devices. However, WhatsApp automatically detects certain types of text and underlines the required information. At the time of writing, WhatsApp can automatically detect and underline mobile numbers, website and hyperlinks, dates, and other such information.

Can I use different fonts in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp does not support changing the default typeface/font on any Android or iOS device throughout the app. However, to break the monotony, people can use WhatsApp formatting to use Monospace font instead of the default one. At the time of writing, WhatsApp only lets users change the font of their message from the default font to a Monospace one through WhatsApp formatting.

