Starlink Internet May Not Work Properly In India; Here's Why

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink mission aims to provide super-fast internet around the globe, and the organisation's services are now available in India. That means Indian citizens will be able to opt for Starlink pre-order program. However, Starlink Internet Services will be available in India from 2022. As soon as the news was out, many people in the country are wanting to know whether the newly launched Starlink service will be able to cope up with India's unpredictable weather conditions. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know about it.

Will Starlink Internet Services work properly in Indian weather conditions?

Elon Musk's Starlink Internet is dependent upon the signal that is received from numerous Starlink Satellite in the Lower Earth Orbit. That means for Starlink Internet to work properly, the set up requires a clear and uninterrupted view of the sky. So, in times of heavy rain or wind or collection of snow on the roof, the internet service can be disrupted causing internet fluctuations.

As we all know, Indian weather is quite unpredictable, people residing in different parts of the country will face different types of internet issue due to the changing weather. If you are from Mumbai, the weather conditions during the Rainy season may not be as favourable as one would hope for, similarly, other regions may face different issues due to the weather conditions of their state or city. If you are interested to opt for the Starlink program knowing all the issues that may follow due to the unpredictable weather condition, SpaceX company has suggested few instructions regarding the installation of the Starlink Internet set up.

Starlink Price

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink mission aims to launch Starlink satellites in the orbit to provide groundbreaking internet speed at cheaper rates even in remote areas across the globe and benefiting millions of people. In India, the Starlink Price is going to be around $99 or around Rs 7,000. The Starlink website has stated, “Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.” Musk’s Starlink internet service is coming to India and has started pre-booking and as per the official website, Starlink is targeting its launch next year.

