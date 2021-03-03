AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX & 3955WX Specs & Price; Know Details

AMD, also known as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., is one of the leading computer processor making company in the world. The organisation is responsible for providing faster processors in the market which then helps gamers, graphic designers, professionals and others to enjoy the full potential of their devices. And now, AMD has announced that users will now be able to buy three Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs as standalone products from online retailers. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about the new AMD processor price, specs and other details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

List of the three AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Processors

The freshly unleashed models are the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX and 3955WX. Below is the list of each processor's specifications and prices. Have a look -

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX specifications

No. of CPU Cores - 64

No. of Threads - 128

Base Clock - 2.7GHz

Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.2GHz

Total L1 Cache - 4MB

Total L2 Cache - 32MB

Total L3 Cache - 256MB

Unlocked - No

CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package - sWRX8

Socket Count - 1P

PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0

Default TDP / TDP - 280W

Max Temps - 90°C

OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition

System Memory - Up to 3200MHz

System Memory Type - DDR4

Memory Channels - 8

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX price

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX price is going to be $5,489 or £5,000 (around Rs. 4,00,180 INR)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX specifications

No. of CPU Cores - 32

No. of Threads - 128

Base Clock - 3.5GHz

Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.2GHz

Total L1 Cache - 2 MB

Total L2 Cache - 16 MB

Total L3 Cache - 128 MB

Unlocked - No

CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package - sWRX8

Socket Count - 1P

PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0

Default TDP / TDP - 280W

Max Temps - 90°C

OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition

System Memory - Up to 3200MHz

System Memory Type - DDR4

Memory Channels - 8

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX price

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX price is going to be $2,749 or £2,500 (around Rs. 2,00,418 INR)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX specifications

No. of CPU Cores - 16

No. of Threads - 32

Base Clock - 3.9GHz

Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.3GHz

Total L1 Cache - 1 MB

Total L2 Cache - 8 MB

Total L3 Cache - 64 MB

Unlocked - No

CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package - sWRX8

Socket Count - 1P

PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0

Default TDP / TDP - 280W

Max Temps - 90°C

OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition

System Memory - Up to 3200MHz

System Memory Type - DDR4

Memory Channels - 8

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX price

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX price is going to be $1,149 or £1,050 (around Rs. 83,779 INR)

