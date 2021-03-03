AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX & 3955WX Specs & Price; Know Details

AMD, also known as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., is one of the leading computer processor making company in the world. The organisation is responsible for providing faster processors in the market which then helps gamers, graphic designers, professionals and others to enjoy the full potential of their devices. And now, AMD has announced that users will now be able to buy three Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs as standalone products from online retailers. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about the new AMD processor price, specs and other details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
List of the three AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Processors
The freshly unleashed models are the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX and 3955WX. Below is the list of each processor's specifications and prices. Have a look -
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX specifications
- No. of CPU Cores - 64
- No. of Threads - 128
- Base Clock - 2.7GHz
- Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.2GHz
- Total L1 Cache - 4MB
- Total L2 Cache - 32MB
- Total L3 Cache - 256MB
- Unlocked - No
- CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET
- Package - sWRX8
- Socket Count - 1P
- PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0
- Default TDP / TDP - 280W
- Max Temps - 90°C
- OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition
- System Memory - Up to 3200MHz
- System Memory Type - DDR4
- Memory Channels - 8
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX price
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX price is going to be $5,489 or £5,000 (around Rs. 4,00,180 INR)
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX specifications
- No. of CPU Cores - 32
- No. of Threads - 128
- Base Clock - 3.5GHz
- Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.2GHz
- Total L1 Cache - 2 MB
- Total L2 Cache - 16 MB
- Total L3 Cache - 128 MB
- Unlocked - No
- CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET
- Package - sWRX8
- Socket Count - 1P
- PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0
- Default TDP / TDP - 280W
- Max Temps - 90°C
- OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition
- System Memory - Up to 3200MHz
- System Memory Type - DDR4
- Memory Channels - 8
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX price
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX price is going to be $2,749 or £2,500 (around Rs. 2,00,418 INR)
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX specifications
- No. of CPU Cores - 16
- No. of Threads - 32
- Base Clock - 3.9GHz
- Max Boost Clock - Up to 4.3GHz
- Total L1 Cache - 1 MB
- Total L2 Cache - 8 MB
- Total L3 Cache - 64 MB
- Unlocked - No
- CMOS - TSMC 7nm FinFET
- Package - sWRX8
- Socket Count - 1P
- PCI Express® Version - PCIe 4.0
- Default TDP / TDP - 280W
- Max Temps - 90°C
- OS Support - Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition
- System Memory - Up to 3200MHz
- System Memory Type - DDR4
- Memory Channels - 8
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX price
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX price is going to be $1,149 or £1,050 (around Rs. 83,779 INR)
