IPhone X Explodes In Pocket; Man Sues Apple For Second-degree Burns

Apple has landed in yet another controversy and this time the organisation is getting sued over the allegations that an iPhone X exploded in an Australian user's pocket. The organisation has been in various controversies before including the tampering of old iPhones' battery life, however, this time the company stands against a lawsuit for causing serious second-degree burns. But, according to the allegations, the incident took place back in 2019. Here is all you need to know about it,

Australian man sues Apple after iPhone X explodes in pocket

As we all know that Apple's iPhone brand is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, and the internet was filled with all the praises about the latest iPhone 12 series in the market. But, this time the organisation is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Australian iPhone users called Robert De Rose claims that his iPhone exploded in his pocket causing second-degree burns. He is even suing Apple over the same allegations reportedly seeking compensation for the damages.

As reported by 7News.com, the incident took place when he was sitting in his office. The Rose explained the situation to the Australian Publication by saying: “I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone.” The Australian Scientist further mentioned black smoke coming out of his one-year-old iPhone X. He also said: “I had ash everywhere, and my skin had peeled back.”

Image ~ 7News

The incident is said to have taken place back in 2019 and Apple has responded to the allegations made by the Australian man. An Apple spokesperson spoke about the incident and told the publication that the organisation takes customer safety “extremely seriously.” The spokesperson also mentioned that such incidents are being investigated. Apple claims that the products offered by them are extremely safe to use. However, such incidents raise questions about the credibility of such high-priced devices offered by the American organisation because when people pay more they expect better performance.

