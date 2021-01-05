Pokemon Go Genesect Raid Guide: Different Drives, Moveset, Counters And More

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions in the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Genesect raid. If you have been wondering about Pokemon Go Genesect raid guide, Genesect moveset, counters and more, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements list - Know all details here

Pokemon Go Genesect Burn Drive Moveset for raid this week

This week, Pokemon Go is going to feature the Genesect Burn Drive Genesect with unique changes. With a slight change in the look, Genesect, a Bug and Steel-type Pokemon will have a Fire-type move. Below is the list of all the Genesect moveset that you will be able to see in the Burn Drive raid.

Metal Claw

Magnet Bomb

Fury Cutter

X-Scissor

Flamethrower

Also Read | Epic Games buys Cary Towne Center for its new headquarters; Know details

Pokemon Go Genesect counters - Top 10

Genesect which is a Bug and Steel-type Pokemon stands weak in front of Fire-type opponents. Genesect Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 256% damage from Fire pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of top 10 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Genesect Burn Drive in a Pokebattle.

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure ( Fire Spin, Overheat )

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077: Breach Protocol Solver makes hacking easier; Know details

Pokemon Go Genesect all drives list

Image ~ Niantic Games

Genesect Normal Drive (Orange): Normal-type move

Genesect Shock Drive (Yellow): Electric-type move; Zap canon

Genesect Burn Drive (Red): Fire-type move; Flamethrower – this is the Genesct which will debut in raids this week

Genesect Chill Drive (White): Ice-type move; Ice Beam

Genesect Douse Drive (Blue): Water-type move; Gunk Shot

Also Read | AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Stones Puzzle: How to solve it & where to find?