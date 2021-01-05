Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements List - Know All Details Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most awaited game dispatches of 2020. The expectation for this game has been developing throughout recent years and CD Projekt Red has at long last conveyed it. The players get to jump into this never before seen Open World, Action-RPG. Here they will have numerous missions and tasks to do in the Night City and furthermore play out their own excursion as indicated by their decisions. That is the reason why many players are wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements and the list. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements list

The Fool - Secret - Become a mercenary.

The Lovers - Secret - Steal the Relic.

The Hermit - Secret - Find Alt Cunningham.

The Wheel of Fortune - Secret - Interrogate Anders Hellman.

The High Priestess - Secret - Talk with Hanako Arasaka

Bushido and Chill - Secret - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

Judy vs Night City - Secret - Complete Judy Alvarez's storyline.

Life of the Road - Secret - Complete Panam Palmer's storyline.

To Bad Decisions! - Secret - Complete Kerry Eurodyne's storyline.

To protect and Serve - Secret - Complete River Ward's storyline.

The Sun - Secret - Become a legend of the Afterlife.

The Star - Secret - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

Temperance - Secret - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

The Devil - Secret - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

Since the launch of the game, there are in total of 44 achievements in which 14 are Cyberpunk 2077 secret achievements. One of the most popular Secret achievements is "The Devil." However, completing the Cyberpunk 2077 achievements does not give you any in-game bonuses but if you are someone who likes to finish a game completely then you might be interested in doing them as well. The Cyberpunk 2077 is available on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

