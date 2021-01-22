Whatsapp Video Calling And Voice Calling Feature On Desktop: A Detailed Guide

Whatsapp has become an integral part of our lives. Unlike the old days, we communicate in minutes through Whatsapp, thanks to the technological advancements in the world. In this post, we are going to learn all about the Whatsapp video calling and voice calling feature, when will you get the video call and voice call option on your Whatsapp desktop and more.

Also read: Samsung M31 vs M31s smartphone: Here is a detailed comparison of the phones.

Whatsapp video calling and voice calling feature

Whatsapp is soon going to roll out a voice and video call feature for its desktop users. This will enable them to directly call a person in their contact list through the desktop app itself, and they don’t have to use their mobile phone. As of now, the users of Whatsapp can use both video and audio calling feature along with the text messaging service in their smartphones. According to the report from WABetainfo, the Facebook-owned messaging app has already made the call feature available to a select group of beta testers.

Also read: AirPods Max teardown by iFixit rates it 6/10 first time ever; Know details.

Some Whatsapp desktop users have reported that they are starting to see the voice and video call buttons in the header of the chat. Although this is the case, downloading the latest beta version of Whatsapp for android doesn’t guarantee that the calling feature on desktop will be available. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at the nitty-gritty of Whatsapp voice and video call feature.

Whatsapp voice call from the desktop

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll be able to make voice calls on desktop like smartphones after the completion of the beta test. When you receive a voice call, you’ll be able to either accept or decline it. As of now, you can see the option of making voice and video call besides the search button at the top of the chat window.

Also read: Compare Samsung M31 and F41: Here is a detailed comparison between M31 and F41.

Whatsapp video calling from desktop

Just like voice call, you’ll be able to make a video call in the desktop Whatsapp application. When you get either a voice or a video call, it appears in a smaller separate window. The user interfaces for making both types of calls are similar as well. In October, there was a statement released by Whatsapp that the desktop version is likely to support voice and video calls. When you get the updated desktop version, you’ll see icons for making voice and video calls.

Also read: What are Environmental Noise Cancellation earbuds? What do ENC earbuds do?

When will you get the video call and voice call option on your Whatsapp desktop?

Though this feature looks fantastic, there is no particular date mentioned for the release of Whatsapp voice and video call feature on desktop. You need to have an internet connection active to make calls and there is no restriction on the call duration and the number of calls a user makes in a day. At present, in a mobile device, you can connect up to 8 participants for a group chat either as a voice or a video call.