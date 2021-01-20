Samsung M31 Vs M31s Smartphone: Here Is A Detailed Comparison Of The Phones

Samsung is a South Korean multinational conglomerate that has its headquarters in Samsung Town, Seoul. It comprises numerous affiliated businesses, most of them united under the Samsung brand, and is the largest South Korean chaebol. Samsung was founded by Lee Byung-Chul in 1938 as a trading company. Continue reading the article to know the comparison between Samsung Galaxy m31 vs. m31s.

Samsung Galaxy m31 vs. Samsung Galaxy m31s

Both the m31 and m31s smartphones rock the dual-SIM (Nano) support and the operating system that these phones run on is Android 10 along with One UI 2.0 on top of it. As for the Galaxy M31s, it features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch in the top centre of the screen.

Now for the Galaxy M31, it has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, and this display is also known as a display with a waterdrop notch. The similarity between the above smartphones is that they both have an octa-core Exynos 9611 mobile platform, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Difference Between Samsung Galaxy m31 and Samsung Galaxy m31s

To compare Samsung m31 and m31s, there needs to be a comparison of their specs which is mentioned below:

Samsung Galaxy m31

Summary Price In India - ₹ 14,999 Performance - Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core Storage - 64 GB Camera - 64+8+5+5 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Display - 6.4" (16.21 cm) Ram - 6 GB ProcessorOcta core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Launch Date In India - March 4, 2020 (Official)

Key Specs Front Camera - 32 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Display - 6.4 inches Ram - 6 GB Rear Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Special Features Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear Fingerprint Sensor - Yes



Samsung Galaxy m31s

Summary Performance - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Display - 6.5 inches (16.40 cm) Storage - 128 GB Camera - 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Price In India - 19499 Ram - 6 GB, 6 GB

Key Specs Front Camera - 32 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Ram - 6 GB Rear Camera - 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Display - 6.5 inches

Special Features Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Fingerprint Sensor - Yes Fingerprint Sensor Position - Side



