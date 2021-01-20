Samsung M31 Vs M31s Smartphone: Here Is A Detailed Comparison Of The Phones

Quick links:
Samsung is a South Korean multinational conglomerate that has its headquarters in Samsung Town, Seoul. It comprises numerous affiliated businesses, most of them united under the Samsung brand, and is the largest South Korean chaebol. Samsung was founded by Lee Byung-Chul in 1938 as a trading company. Continue reading the article to know the comparison between Samsung Galaxy m31 vs. m31s.
Both the m31 and m31s smartphones rock the dual-SIM (Nano) support and the operating system that these phones run on is Android 10 along with One UI 2.0 on top of it. As for the Galaxy M31s, it features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch in the top centre of the screen.
Now for the Galaxy M31, it has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, and this display is also known as a display with a waterdrop notch. The similarity between the above smartphones is that they both have an octa-core Exynos 9611 mobile platform, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
To compare Samsung m31 and m31s, there needs to be a comparison of their specs which is mentioned below:
