Zoom Faces Partial Global Outage Hampering Meetings And Events; CEO Apologises

Zoom virtual meeting platform on August 24 faced long hours outage that hampered employees and students from joining or starting the meetings and webinars. In an official press release and an online update, the company said that the issue, which was detected to have emerged out of its East Coast of the US and the southern UK as per the Downdetectors Outage Map has been resolved. “We have resolved the issue causing some users to be unable to start and join Zoom meetings and webinars or manage aspects of their account on the Zoom website," the company wrote on Twitter.

CEO apologizes

The CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, apologized on Twitter, saying, “Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers.” He added, ”We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I'm personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future.” Yuan’s comments come as thousands that use Zoom US, UK, and across the world were stranded as they were unable to connect to work on the virtual platform. The California-based company said that it was “working hard to fix the problem.”

Services restored

“We are in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud. Service has been restored already for some users. We are continuing to roll this out to complete the fix for any users still impacted,” Zoom Video Communications said on its website. More than 15,000 users reported issues on August 24, as per the reports. Due to the heavy traffic on the Zoom lately, almost 300 million users, amid the coronavirus pandemic as most of the world’s population switched to a virtual platform, the company introduced a 90-day plan to address its security and privacy concerns. However, with the recent outage, it shows that the issues, such as downtime, remain unresolved. But Zoom's services were then restored as it updated its customer landscape about the resumption of services on Twitter.

