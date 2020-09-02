Games Banned In India: Here's The Full List Of ALL Chinese Games Banned In India, Read

Earlier today, the Indian government announced the ban of 118 more apps of Chinese origin in the country. This comes after India's political feud with China. Among the banned Chinese apps, several are gaming ones like PUBG which have a huge fanbase in not only India but all over the globe. Here is a list of which Chinese games are banned in India.
After China had tried to invade the Indian borders at Galwan, India had opted for a 'ban Chinese goods' policy. This also included Chinese apps and games. Many users of these Chinese games app have complained that their personal data was being stolen and transmitted in a various unauthorised way outside of India into China.
Since then, these malicious games on mobile as well as non-mobile Internet-using devices have been banned in the country. Earlier today, the Indian government had come up with another list of 118 more Chinese apps which are henceforth banned from the country. Many of these are said to be either variants or clones of the previously banned 59 apps in July.
