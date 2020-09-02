Games Banned In India: Here's The Full List Of ALL Chinese Games Banned In India, Read

Earlier today, the Indian government announced the ban of 118 more apps of Chinese origin in the country. This comes after India's political feud with China. Among the banned Chinese apps, several are gaming ones like PUBG which have a huge fanbase in not only India but all over the globe. Here is a list of which Chinese games are banned in India.

List of Chinese games banned in India

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Murderous Pursuits

Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Clash of Kings/Clash

Last Empire

Guns of Glory

Mafia City

Mobile Legends

Hago Play With New Friends

After China had tried to invade the Indian borders at Galwan, India had opted for a 'ban Chinese goods' policy. This also included Chinese apps and games. Many users of these Chinese games app have complained that their personal data was being stolen and transmitted in a various unauthorised way outside of India into China.

Since then, these malicious games on mobile as well as non-mobile Internet-using devices have been banned in the country. Earlier today, the Indian government had come up with another list of 118 more Chinese apps which are henceforth banned from the country. Many of these are said to be either variants or clones of the previously banned 59 apps in July.

