Games Banned In India: Here's The Full List Of ALL Chinese Games Banned In India, Read

Here is the list of all the Chinese games banned in India since the political clash with China in Galwan region. Read on to more about the list in details.

Earlier today, the Indian government announced the ban of 118 more apps of Chinese origin in the country. This comes after India's political feud with China. Among the banned Chinese apps, several are gaming ones like PUBG which have a huge fanbase in not only India but all over the globe. Here is a list of which Chinese games are banned in India.

List of Chinese games banned in India

  • Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  • MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  • AFK Arena
  • Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  • Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  • Mafia City Yotta Games
  • Onmyoji NetEase Games
  • Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  • Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  • Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  • Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  • Soul Hunters
  • Rules of Survival
  • Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  • Murderous Pursuits
  • Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  • Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  • Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  • Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
  • Cyber Hunter
  • Cyber Hunter Lite
  • Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  • Super Mecha Champions
  • LifeAfter
  • Dawn of Isles
  • Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  • Chess Rush
  • PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  • PUBG MOBILE LITE
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  • Dank Tanks
  • Warpath
  • Game of Sultans
  • Clash of Kings/Clash
  • Last Empire
  • Guns of Glory
  • Mafia City
  • Mobile Legends
  • Hago Play With New Friends

After China had tried to invade the Indian borders at Galwan, India had opted for a 'ban Chinese goods' policy. This also included Chinese apps and games. Many users of these Chinese games app have complained that their personal data was being stolen and transmitted in a various unauthorised way outside of India into China.

Since then, these malicious games on mobile as well as non-mobile Internet-using devices have been banned in the country. Earlier today, the Indian government had come up with another list of 118 more Chinese apps which are henceforth banned from the country. Many of these are said to be either variants or clones of the previously banned 59 apps in July. 

