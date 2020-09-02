Is Fortnite Banned In India? Here Are The 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned Today

As of today September 2, 2020, the Centre has banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG due to the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. This is done due to the fact that these apps were misused for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India. The IT Ministry mentioned in its press releases that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA had sent an exhaustive recommendation to block these 118 malicious Apps. These apps are now banned in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. The Centre exuded confidence in the decision of banning these 118 apps to help safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.
Is Fortnite banned in India?
No, Fortnite is not amongst the list of banned apps in India.
Fortnite is developed by Epic Games, which is an American game developer. Tim Sweeney who is the founder of the company is the remains the majority shareholder of Epic Games however the Chinese company Tencent owns a 40% stake in the game. Recently, both Apple and Google companies had removed the popular multiplayer game from their platform as Epic Games had launched a direct payment plan that bypasses Google and Apple platforms.
Fortnite Origin country and popularity of the game app
Fortnite game is developed by American developer Epic Games, whose headquarters are in Cary, North Carolina, since 1999. The company operates through its eponymous studios in Seattle, England, Berlin, Yokohama and Seoul. According to business insider, Fortnite is said to be one of the famous survival games which are believed to one of the closest alternatives to PUBG as the game has a similar game theme.
Here is the list of Chinese apps banned in India
- APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
- Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music - Mp3 Player
- Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner - Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
- HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser - Secure Explorer
- Music player - Audio Player
- Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan - Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
- "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
Fortnite latest news
Fortnite season 4 is one the most highly anticipated seasons and the leaks for this season are at an all-time high. Fortnite season 4 new leaks have been the talk of the town at the moment as season 4 brings the players the best of both worlds -- a major involvement of Marvel in Fortnite season 4 for their Nexus War update. Fortnite season 4 is a full-blown Marvel-themed season starring the greats such as Ironman, Thor, Wolverine, Mystique, etc. as new playable skins for the characters plus new Fortnite leaks reveal that there are more skins yet to come.
