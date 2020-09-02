Is Fortnite Banned In India? Here Are The 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned Today

As of today September 2, 2020, the Centre has banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG due to the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. This is done due to the fact that these apps were misused for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India. The IT Ministry mentioned in its press releases that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA had sent an exhaustive recommendation to block these 118 malicious Apps. These apps are now banned in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. The Centre exuded confidence in the decision of banning these 118 apps to help safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps Which are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.



Press Release issued by @GoI_MeitY regarding blocking of 118 mobile apps https://t.co/VyahsHR5f0 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) September 2, 2020

Is Fortnite banned in India?

No, Fortnite is not amongst the list of banned apps in India.

Fortnite is developed by Epic Games, which is an American game developer. Tim Sweeney who is the founder of the company is the remains the majority shareholder of Epic Games however the Chinese company Tencent owns a 40% stake in the game. Recently, both Apple and Google companies had removed the popular multiplayer game from their platform as Epic Games had launched a direct payment plan that bypasses Google and Apple platforms.

Fortnite Origin country and popularity of the game app

Fortnite game is developed by American developer Epic Games, whose headquarters are in Cary, North Carolina, since 1999. The company operates through its eponymous studios in Seattle, England, Berlin, Yokohama and Seoul. According to business insider, Fortnite is said to be one of the famous survival games which are believed to one of the closest alternatives to PUBG as the game has a similar game theme.

Here is the list of Chinese apps banned in India

Fortnite latest news

Fortnite season 4 is one the most highly anticipated seasons and the leaks for this season are at an all-time high. Fortnite season 4 new leaks have been the talk of the town at the moment as season 4 brings the players the best of both worlds -- a major involvement of Marvel in Fortnite season 4 for their Nexus War update. Fortnite season 4 is a full-blown Marvel-themed season starring the greats such as Ironman, Thor, Wolverine, Mystique, etc. as new playable skins for the characters plus new Fortnite leaks reveal that there are more skins yet to come.

