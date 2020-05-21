TikTok's Rating Falls To 1.2: Netizens Wonder If TikTok Will Get Deleted From Play Store

Tiktok is facing major outrage from users in India due to the recent YouTube vs TikTok trend on social media, which has been followed by the Chinese viral video platform landing in a far more grievous controversy for allowing insensitive, outragrous, dangerous, offensive, inappropriate and other manner of impermissible videos on its platform. The spiral for TikTok started from "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" that fueled many YouTube 'supporters' to react, some users doing so by rating Tiktok low on Google Play store.

TikTok rating is going down which each day passing

The frenzy of reactions from the fans has resulted in the fall of the TikTok app's rating around the world. Previously known as Musical.ly app, the short video application was amongst the leading social media apps in India. Nevertheless, the social media app used to own the rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store before the latest trend of YouTube vs TikTok began. Surprisingly, the TikTok rating has drastically fallen to 1.2, as of today.

All of this began when YouTube sensation CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar uploaded a video to roast a TikTok user Amir Siddiqui. The video, which aimed at roasting the TikTok user, became popular on YouTube and gained more than 70 million views. This video of CarryMinati was on the way of becoming the most liked non-musical Indian YouTube video. However, YouTube removed the video from the platform without specifying the reason. It was assumed by many fans of Ajey Nagar that the video was deleted because of numerous reports on it.

This resulted in the outraged reaction from meme creators, YouTube backers and supporters of CarryMinati. TikTok users are significantly uninstalling the app in support of "Carry" and YouTubers while others are going on Google Play Store to downrate the application. Some users are also encouraging their friends to give poor ratings to TikTok while demanding that the Chinese app be banned in the country. Recently, in response to the egregious videos mentioned above, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma also said she would write to the government to ban TikTok by saying that the app is "promoting unproductivity in the country" and doesn't have the sensitivity or means to act against dangerous videos.

