Why PUBG Is Not Banned In India: Know Why The Game Is Not On The List Of Banned Apps

The Indian government recently banned 59 Chinese applications. These 59 Chinese apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy of Indians. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Many users of the multiplayer survival game have been wondering why PUBG was not banned in India. Along with PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile is also not banned in India. the non-inclusion of PUBG confused many Indian gamers who know that the game has a strong Chinese connection. Out of the 59 banned Chinese mobile applications, some popular ones included apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC browser and even Cam Scanner. Read on to find why the Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) did not find a mention in the list of banned apps in India.

Why PUBG is not banned in India?

PUBG is not banned in India as it is not entirely Chinese. The multiplayer survival game is actually created and managed by a company named Bluehoole which is originally a South Korean organisation. It was just after the popularity of the game, that Tencent (which is a Chinese conglomerate), decided to collaborate with the South Korean company and market their game in China. After which, Tencent held a large proportion of the game's distribution. In India as well, the game is distributed by Tencent Holdings. So the only justification of why the game wasn't on the banned list is due to its mixed ownership, since its not entirely Chinese.

Image courtesy: PUBG mobile Instagram

The Ministry of Information Technology invoked its power under "section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009". The government then decided to ban 59 Chinese apps which posed as a threat to India's data security breach. The move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users as mentioned by the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in its official statement.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock