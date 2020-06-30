Will Shein Still Deliver In India After Getting Banned In The Country?

Shein was one of the 59 Chinese mobile applications which got banned in India recently. The online shopping portal Shein was known to have a major customer base in India as it catered to the needs of the Indian people. But as the application has now been banned, various questions surrounding the ordering and delivery of products on Shein have now come to light. Many netizens have been wondering whether Shein will be delivering their products or accept any future orders in India. By the current looks of it, it can be said that Shein is continuing their staple delivery and order schedule in India even after a ban on its application has been implemented in India.

Shein delivery details

A quick glance on Shein's India website makes it evident that the company is currently still accepting orders from customers and promising a 7-12 day delivery period to its customers. As of now, the official website of Shein or the mobile application has not stopped its operations in India. Users have also been given an option to pay on delivery for some of the orders.

Though the ban on Shein has been implemented in India, the company seems to be carrying out their operations in India. The true nature of the ban on Chinese applications has not been revealed yet. As per reports, the ban will be gradually implemented on various applications and users will not be allowed to download or use the China-based applications.

Some netizens have also taken to their social media and asked whether they will be giving customers a refund from their already ordered packages. Shein has not replied to many of the questions asked by users and continued to post their staple fashion posts on Twitter and Instagram. While some people are sure that the ban implemented will not affect their already placed orders, some have already cancelled their orders and are expecting a refund soon.

Shein is one of the many Chinese applications which have been banned in India recently. Other applications include TikTok, UC Browser, CamScanner, Likee and Helo. Check out the entire list of banned Chinese applications below -

