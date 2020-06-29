PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.1: New Features And Download Link

Tencent Games has officially released a new PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.1, allowing fans to test out the new features offered in the game before they finally go live on global servers. The latest beta version of the game was released last week and brings some significant improvements and new features to the battle royale. It also has a few modifications and changes that players can try out before a global release.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Tier List: How It Works And Ways To Climb The Rankings

PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.18.1 – What's new

The new PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.18.1 update brings tons of new content to the game such as the First Anniversary lobby, new TDM ruins mode, and a new Popularity mode, Slide feature, new missions, and achievements, among other features.

As part of the update, players will also get a new server change option. The feature was previously introduced in the lite version of PUBG Mobile, but it was later removed from the game. There is also a new ‘Show Settings’ option which can be seen after entering the inventory section. Here, players will essentially get the ability to enable or disable certain items that have an effect on the game's main menu area. There are currently four items offered in the settings which include the firearm, vehicle, helmet, and backpack. In addition, A new voucher feature has also been added to unlock free crates in the game.

Also Read | How To Control Recoil In PUBG Mobile To Win More Team Battles?

PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.18.1: In-game features

Tencent has added a new PUBG Lite logo to celebrate the first anniversary of the game. The next big addition to PUBG Mobile Lite is a Buggy vehicle which had to be removed in an earlier update due to certain glitches. The update has fixed the issue and the vehicle should work just fine.

Also Read | How To Change Name In PUBG Mobile And Reset Your Appearance?

PUBG Mobile Lite beta download

People who are interested in downloading the latest beta version on their device to try out all the new features can download the apk file from the link here. The update has a file size is 588 MB.

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.18.1 APK from the link above.

Step 2: Install the game on your Android device.

The installation process may take a few minutes.

Also Read | What Is Payload Mode In PUBG Mobile And How You Can Play The Mode?

Image credits: PUBG