Is WPS Office Banned In India? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

One of the biggest office suites in India, WPS Office has always been a great app for users of Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Users of this office suite always find its incredible features like dark mode, WPS Cloud, and file designs very alluring. However, recently, the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy.

The move is due to the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Due to this, several users got to know that several essential apps like SHAREit, Cam Scanner, Xender and more are Chinese applications. WPS is also facing a huge backlash for possibly being a China-based software. This is a major reason why many users of the office suite app have now been wondering "is WPS Office banned in India?", "WPS Office origin country?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is WPS Office banned in India?

The WPS Office is an office suite app that comes in one's mind while thinking about great mobile software for creating, editing and reading documents and files, especially PDF. It was developed by Kingsoft Office Software Corporation Limited, a Chinese-origin company. The current Chairman of Kingsoft Software Corporation Limited is Lei Jun, who is also the co-founder of Xiaomi Inc. Zou Tao is the current CEO of the organisation. However, though WPS Office is a Chinese app, it has not been listed on the list of 59 banned Chinese apps. This means users will still be able to use the app until any further development. Users who wish to replace the app can now also Microsoft Office, Office Systems, Google Drive, etc as alternative options.

WPS Office is available on all platforms including PC, Android and iOS. Android smartphone users can download the app from Google Play store easily. Currently, the app has 100 million downloads worldwide, and the initial download may cost users only 40 MB of internet data but varies from device to device. However, there are in-app purchases as well to unlock more features of the app especially the PDF to Doc converter. The app offers free cloud storage and strong user interface which helps users have a good time using the office suite.

Check out below the 59 Chinese apps banned list

