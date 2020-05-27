Will HBO Now Upgrade To HBO Max? Difference Between HBO’s Three Paid Streaming Getaways

Warner Media has launched another streaming platform which will host several shows and films for anyone with a subscription. However, with the addition of HBO Max, there are three streaming platforms which have a different purpose. Namely, HBO Go and HBO Now along with HBO Max. The former holds content which has creative rights sole to Warner Media however HBO Max will open gates to a newer and wider range of content in the platform. Everyone confused about, “Will HBO Now upgrade to HBO Max?”, must read on and get a clearer picture of the relation between the two.

Will HBO Now upgrade to HBO Max?

The three streaming platforms are different in the following ways. HBO Go is a service available to people with HBO cable subscriptions and the cable content can be viewed on devices and desktops. HBO Now, on the other hand, is similar to Go but different only because it is independent and does not require a cable connection. It does not have any external content made by production houses outside of Warner Media. HBO Max breaks all bounds as it will invite all content similar to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

HBO Now users can now subscribe without any additional cost to HBO Max. For doing so, reports suggest that you will need the same login credentials as the HBO Now. However, subscriber streaming on HBO Now cannot access the same account and will have to use a new plan if they have a third-party subscription. They are Hulu, Roku or Apple which will not receive direct access. There are still plans being devised for these users and they will have to wait for further updates. HBO Max can be an all-In-one place to access all the content from Go and Now. However, Warner Media has not revealed if they will stop the older service.

Important things to know about HBO Max

Reports suggest that HBO Max will be available for Apple TV, Samsung as well as Google Play users. Everyone who is waiting for the time to roll out, will have to wait until 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time which is 3 am ET and 12 am PT as per HBO representatives. HBO Max will be available from May 27, 2020, after a paid subscription. According to reports, HBO Max will be live by 6.30 pm today on application stores and supporting devices.

