S21 Vs S21 Plus: A Complete Comparison, Price Details, And A Clear Overview

Samsung has made drastic changes in the smartphone industry in India. In fact, it has revolutionized the smartphone market throughout the country. In this post, we are going to look at a detailed comparison between Galaxy S21 vs S21 plus, the price range for both smartphones, and more.

also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra: Specifications & Price comparison.

The Galaxy S21 and S21 plus are here and we shouldn’t have to wait for a long time to get them in our hands. Prices for both S21 and S21 plus are affordable and it won’t break your bank account for sure. Many people want to know how the S21 and S21 plus models compare against each other. So, we’ll be focusing on S21 vs S21 plus and its features in the coming sections.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Device Has Better Features?

S21 vs S21 plus. What are its features?

Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 plus have fantastic features stacked in them. Unlike the S20 series, Samsung has included more distinguished differences between the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus models. These features and noticeable differences provide you absolute worth for your money.

also read: LG Rollable Phone: Find out about this upcoming smartphone from LG Electronics.

The Samsung S21 model has a flat display and the screen resolution is 1280P. It gives extra brightness to the display and you’ll be able to read it even in a dark room. On the other hand, Samsung S21 plus has a flat display and the screen resolution is only 1080P. This is slightly lesser than the S21 model, and you wouldn’t be able to read the display as easily as the Galaxy S21.

Also read: How to turn off auto update on iPhone to save battery and mobile data?

The internal memory is 128GB for both these smartphones. When it comes to the colour, S21 and the S21 Plus are grey and black respectively. Both these smartphones give you great battery life. The only downside to both S21 and the S21 plus is their width. Samsung says that they have designed them slightly wider to accommodate a symmetrical look to the flat display front view. In the coming section, we’ll take a closer look at the price details of the product.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 plus price

When we compare the price details of both S21 and S21 Plus, the S21 is slightly more affordable than the S21 plus. S21 plus offers more advanced features and hence, it comes with a higher price tag. It is safe to say that apart from the price difference, there are so many similarities between the two models.

We hope that we are able to provide a detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 plus. Apart from the superb features we’ve mentioned above, you’ll be able to stream and watch 8k videos which you wouldn’t get in other brands. This feature alone makes these two smartphones highly valuable.