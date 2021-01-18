Windows Update KB4598242 Details: Know What's New In Windows 10 Version 20H2

Windows 10 20H2 update was released on October 2020 with several fixes and features, especially for Multitaskers and 2-in-1 laptop users. However, according to the latest blog post by Microsoft, the organisation is finally rolling out the Windows Update KB4598242 Beta also known as Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.746 Beta. The organisation calls it a security update which a user needs to install for a better experience. So, if you have been wondering about the Windows Update KB4598242 to the Beta, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10? Know how to fix the issue

What's New in the Windows Update KB4598242 or 20H2 Build 19042.746

Microsoft fixed a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behaviour using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

Also Read | Does Signal have Last Seen ON feature? Can you upload Online Status on the app?

How to update Windows 10?

To install the newly released Windows 10 Version 20H2 Build 19042.746, open your Windows 'Settings'.

Now go to 'Update & Security' and click on 'Windows Update'

and select Check for updates.

If the update appears, and you are running Windows 10, version 1903 or later, you can simply select Download and install to get started.

Once the Windows Update KB4598242 download is complete, the update is ready to install.

Microsoft will notify you so that you can pick the right time to finish the installation and reboot your device, ensuring that the update does not disrupt your activities.

Also Read | Apps like Hike with hide chat feature: Know 3 best private chatting apps

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 series Price in India, sale and pre-order details