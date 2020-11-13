Last Updated:

YouTube Axes Rewind Video For 2020 As It ‘doesn’t Feel Right’, Netizens Say 'right Call'

YouTube’s Rewind video has been a tradition since 2010, however, this year the firm has decided to “take a break” as it “doesn’t feel right to carry on”.

Bhavya Sukheja
YouTube’s Rewind video has been a tradition since 2010, however, this year the firm has decided to “take a break” as it “doesn’t feel right to carry on” amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The Rewind video celebrates the year’s viral videos, memorable moments and best content creators, but the video-streaming website, while taking to Twitter, made the announcement of axing the clip for 2020. In a statement, YouTube acknowledged the “good” that happens in 2020, however, also added, “We’re taken a break from Rewind this year”. 

The statement read, “Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it-or only remember 2018-Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you”. 

“But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the firm added. 

 

Netizens say ‘this is the worst’ 

Since shared, the tweet has garnered nearly two lakh likes and thousands of reactions on social media. While some users shared how they understand the decision, others expressed disappointment over the announcement. One user said, “This is the worst thing to ever happen”. Another added, “This is probably the right call but I still lowkey want it to happen”. “Woah. I disagree. 2020 has been different. But you SHOULD still have a rewind. Come on. There are plenty of things to be positive about,” added fourth. 

First Published:
