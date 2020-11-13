YouTube Axes Rewind Video For 2020 As It ‘doesn’t Feel Right’, Netizens Say 'right Call'

YouTube’s Rewind video has been a tradition since 2010, however, this year the firm has decided to “take a break” as it “doesn’t feel right to carry on” amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The Rewind video celebrates the year’s viral videos, memorable moments and best content creators, but the video-streaming website, while taking to Twitter, made the announcement of axing the clip for 2020. In a statement, YouTube acknowledged the “good” that happens in 2020, however, also added, “We’re taken a break from Rewind this year”.

The statement read, “Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it-or only remember 2018-Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you”.

“But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the firm added.

READ: What Happened To YouTube? Is The Video-sharing Platform Back Online?

Netizens say ‘this is the worst’

Since shared, the tweet has garnered nearly two lakh likes and thousands of reactions on social media. While some users shared how they understand the decision, others expressed disappointment over the announcement. One user said, “This is the worst thing to ever happen”. Another added, “This is probably the right call but I still lowkey want it to happen”. “Woah. I disagree. 2020 has been different. But you SHOULD still have a rewind. Come on. There are plenty of things to be positive about,” added fourth.

I think is the wrong decision guys, love the platform to bits but i think the trend of clowning on the rewind is something that brings the whole community together for a good harmless laugh. Please rethink this, we all need a good laugh and the rewind unironically creates fun. — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) November 12, 2020

This is probably the right call but I still lowkey want it to happen — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) November 12, 2020

Yeah, this sounds like the right call. — Hank Green - ha.nk.cm (@hankgreen) November 12, 2020

READ: 'We Are Back': YouTube Restored After Worldwide Outage That Impacted 286,000 Viewers

“we’re taking a break” yeah one direction said the same thing and now their 18 month hiatus is 5 years and counting, rewind aint making a comeback luvs🥱pic.twitter.com/ge98AbL4ob — Victoria🎈⚡️ superbloom whore (@VictoriaPalms_) November 12, 2020

bro 2020 has been so bad that even youtube realized their rewind video was gonna be good in comparison lmao 💀 — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) November 12, 2020

I’m bouta make a green screen YouTube rewind—tell me this ain’t real bruh 😤😤 — anthpo (@anthpo69) November 12, 2020

READ: YouTube Down: Twitter Turns Into A Meme Field After Website Stopped Working

READ: US Election 2020: YouTube Channels Make Money From Ads Promoting Trump Voting Fraud Claims