Android 12 Screenshots Leaked! What's New Coming? Get The First Look

Android controls a major share in the Operating System market because it is highly responsible for assisting gadgets like Smart TVs, smartphones and more to evolve. Currently, the newly launched Android 11 is wooing all the users with exciting changes such as Conversation notifications, Chat bubbles, Permissions and more. Nevertheless, while users are enjoying the latest version, screenshots of Android 12 have been leaked online providing us with a glimpse of what the next upgrade would look like. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Screenshots of Android 12 redesign leaked

According to a report by XDA, screenshots of Android 12 have been leaked. The leaked screenshots of Android 12 feature some interesting design changes and some new features too. These screenshots allegedly come from a document that Google made to summarise the changes in the new version. If you look at it closely, you will find it quite implicative of iOS in some or the other manner.

Have a brief look at the icons in the top right of the screen, it suggests that an application is using your camera or microphone and you can tap on the icon to know which app is using it. You can later disable them easily by tapping on the icon and you will get an option to switch it off. Once the Android 12 update is rolled out, the camera and mic usage indicators will be mandated by Google to be included by all OEMs.

Apart from this, we also get to know that there are just four Quick Settings icons to make accessing them easier. As per the Android 12 screenshots, it seems that the background colours are probably going to be dependent on the theme or there could be a new light theme rolling out.

With the Android 12 update, users will also get new widgets such as a new Conversations widget that highlights recent messages, missed calls, and activity statuses. However, we believe you will have to pull it down or it will only show one item at a time in its smallest size. Besides this, tech enthusiasts also expect app pairs, 'double tap on the back of your phone' gesture, sharing Wi-Fi passwords with nearby devices, improved theming, emoji updates decoupled from system updates, app hibernation and more features to be added in the upcoming Android launch. Also, the Android 12 release date is set for Fall 2021, so users will get to know more soon.

