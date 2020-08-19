Laptop Mic Not Working? Learn How To Check Mic & Get Solutions To Fix The Problem

The microphone is amongst the major input devices used in a laptop or PC to command the computer to perform certain tasks. It has become one of the most important aspects for all the users during this time of pandemic as video calls have become a mandatory part of many working professionals, students and others. However, many users often have a microphone not working on laptop problem. If you have been facing laptop mic not working problems too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Google Maps update will feature enhanced colours to specify locations; Read more

Solutions to laptop mic not working problems

How to check mic on a laptop?

It is very important to check whether the microphone on your laptop is working on not. The process to check mic on a laptop is easy and simple. All you have to do is follow the below-given steps to understand the process.

At the bottom-right corner of your laptop screen, right-click on the 'Audio' icon.

Now choose, 'Open Sound Settings'. This will open sound settings of your Windows PC.

Then, scroll down and you will see "Test your microphone" option and the "Settings App" would live test your mic which show like a volume bar below the text.

If the mic is working properly, you need to check whether you have allowed all the apps to access mic on your laptop so that you can fix the mic problem. However, if it is not working, it is advised to Troubleshoot hardware issues.

Also Read | Cyborgs are coming! A new polymer coating may help brains merge with machines

Allow access to the microphone

The mic is not working on laptop? The first thing that needs to be checked is whether you have allowed all the apps with access to use the mic. To allow applications to use the microphone on your laptop, follow the below-given steps.

On your keyboard, press the "Windows logo" key and type "Microphone."

Then click on "Microphone privacy settings".

Under the "Allow apps to access your microphone" section, make sure the toggle is "On" so that you can allow apps access to your microphone.

Scroll down to the "Choose which apps can access your microphone" section and make sure the toggle for the app you are using the microphone for is turned "On".

Now, check whether the mic has started working or not. If yes, then the problem has been solved, however, if the microphone is still not working, you should try Troubleshooting hardware issues.

Also Read | Latest WhatsApp Beta gives glimpse of upcoming Sticker Search feature

Troubleshoot hardware issues

Follow the steps below to troubleshoot if you are using an internal microphone:

At the bottom-right corner of your laptop screen, right-click on the "Audio" icon.

Now choose, "Open Sound Settings". This will open sound settings of your Windows PC.

Then, scroll down and you will see "Test your microphone" option and below it you will find the "Troubleshoot".

Click on it and it will start detecting problems.

Follow the steps below to troubleshoot if you are using an external microphone:

Connect your microphone device to another port on your laptop. If the mic works in the other port, it suggests this issue is probably caused by a faulty Port, but if your mic still doesn’t work.

Connect your microphone device to another computer. If your mic works in another PC, you should contact the vendor of your laptop for advice; if your mic still doesn’t work in another PC, you should contact the vendor of your microphone device for support.

All Images ~ Screengrab from Windows 10

Also Read | How to change your name in PS4? Step by step explanation here