Amazon Apple Days Sale Today: Bumper Offers On Apple Products To Get Your Hands On

Amazon India is hosting Apple Days sale on the website which started on July 19 and will continue till July 25. Amazon Apple Days Sale will offer great discounts on a range of Apple products. The Apple days Sale offers Apple products at lowest price and therefore are a great time to buy the high-end products.

Amazon Apple days sale

The prices given below will be of the base variants of the particular products.

The price of Apple iPhone 11 has been slashed down from Rs 68,300 to Rs 62,900.

The price of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has been displayed on the website as Rs 106,600 and Rs 117,100 respectively. The price has not been slashed down on these two models. However, Amazon India is offering Rs 4,000 discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders.

The price of iPhone 8 Plus has been priced at Rs 41,500 when the original price of this phone used to be Rs 77,560.

Apple accessories

Amazon India is also offering bumper discounts on Apple iPad, Apple Watch, Apple MacBook and other Apple accessories. During the Apple days sale, Apple iPad is being offered at a discount with upto Rs 5,000. Apple watch series 3 is getting a flat discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. Moreover, HDFC Bank card holders can also avail instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Apple MacBook Pro.

Additional offers on the Apple products by Amazon India.

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10% up to Rs. 1500 Instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 10,450.00 off on Exchange

Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit upto ₹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to ₹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Image Credits: Alexandar Todov/ Unsplash