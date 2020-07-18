Bill Nye Urges People To Wear Mask In Public, Says 'it's To Protect Me From You'

Bill Nye, an engineer and comedian, created a video telling people that it is very important to wear a mask during the pandemic. This has come after many people in the US have been protesting against wearing a mask. Bill Nye, also referred to as ‘the Science Guy’, showed in his video how wearing a mask in public can protect everyone from the spread of Coronavirus vs not wearing a mask.

In the video, Bill Nye was seen telling people on a light-hearted note that one needs to wear a mask not only to protect themselves but 'him' as well. The video of Bill Nye has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Bill Nye urges people to wear masks in public

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a toll on the whole world. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation recommends wearing face masks in public places to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The WHO had issued guidelines for the world and had urged people to cover their nose and mouth. The health organisation has stated that wearing a mask significantly reduces the chances of respiratory viruses being passed from one person to another.

However, several people around the world have been protesting against masks and making it a mandatory thing to wear. The group of people have been calling it a hoax. For them, Bill Nye in his video tested the efficiency of masks.

In the video, he demonstrated how by wearing a mask, people can curb the spreading of the Coronavirus. He took three masks and sat in front of a lit candle. Then he put one mask and tried to blow the candle wearing the masks. He rated the efficiency of each mask depending on how the flame of the candle got effected.

It was found that by N-95 the flame of the candle did not get affected at all. He said "Face masks, prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air, and then into your respiratory system,”

He further urged people to wear a mask in public spaces to help curb the disease. Bill Nye said in the video he uploaded:

The reason we want you to wear a mask, is to protect you..sure. But the main reason we want you to wear mask is to protect me from you..and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system. Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death. And when I say literarrly, I mean it.

Bill Nye's mask video going viral on social media

