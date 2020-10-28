Apple's IPhone 12 Upgrade Warning Reveals Downsides Of Wireless Charging

Apple's newly launched iPhone 12 models have been creating a lot of buzz through its incredible features, specifications and more. Apart from the camera, the other major USP of the iPhone 12 models is the wireless charging using the magnets at the back. However, a recent report by MacRumours unveiled a silent warning by Apple about the wireless charging capabilities. Here is all about it.

Apple warns the users about peculiarities of MagSafe

According to a recent support document released by Apple regarding the iPhone 12 charging case, MagSafe has certain safety protocols that need to be followed. After reading the recently passed support document, one can simply understand that the new MagSafe wireless charging system has some notable downsides. Apple warns buyers of iPhone 12 series phones about the MagSafe technology in a series of bullet points, it says-

As per Apple, iPhone 12 users should not place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between the iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items.

It asks users, if they have a case with above-mentioned sensitive items, a user must remove them before charging or make sure that they are not between the back of your device and the charger.

The organisation also speaks about charging capabilities. It says that while charging iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer. This is why to extend the lifespan of your battery, the software might limit charging above 80 percent. The iPhone or MagSafe Charger could get warmer and charging could take longer after heavy use. Your iPhone will charge again when the temperature drops. Try moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location.

Apple also mentions that the iPhone would not be charged wirelessly if the MagSafe is simultaneously connected to power via the Lightning port. However, your iPhone will charge via the Lightning connector.

Apple also drops some light on the cleaning of the MagSafe wireless chargers. It says that the MagSafe Charger should be only clean after it is disconnected from power. It also asks users to use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe the silicone middle of the charging area. Apple prohibits the use of window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max specs

Display - 6.1" & 6.7 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear

Front Camera -: 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr & 20hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Apple ProRAW

Body - Stainless Steel

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 128/ 256/ 512 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone12 Pro specs

Display - 5.4" & 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 15hr & 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

iPhone 12 series prices

The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans. Below is a list of all the newly launched iPhone 12 models and their Indian prices, have a look.