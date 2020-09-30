Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale To Bring Lucrative Deals For Customers

The Indian unit of Amazon has revealed that it will soon be kicking off the Great Indian Sale. However, no dates for the same have been announced yet. The company has partnered yet again with HDFC bank to ensure that buyers get an instant discount of 10% on purchases. The Great Indian Festival sale usually kicks off in the second week of October, however, the WowSalary Days sale will be kicking off at October 1, 2020. Allowing buyers to get their hands not the products they need before the bigger sale invites a large number of buyers flocking on the e-commerce market.

The Great Indian Festive sale

Image courtesy - official Amazon website

Besides providing 10% off to HDFC cardholders, Amazon will also be offering discounts to products ranging from different categories like tech, home appliances, and more. People who have witnessed the sale through the years must be aware that the e-commerce portal also allows people to exchange their tech devices like mobiles and laptops to avail lucrative deals.

The page of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sales reveals that Home & Kitchen accessories will be available at 60% off, whereas Clothing & fashion accessories will be available for up to 70% off. Electronic gadgets and accessories will also be available for buyers to avail at 70% off. For home and Kitchen appliances, Amazon will be providing offers on over 200 brands, no-cost EMI starting from â‚¹3,000, and also allowing users to save more using coupons.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, people took to e-commerce portals in order to buy daily essential. Similarly, Amazon will be giving away offers for daily essentials which being as low as â‚¹100. For television and larger appliances, Amazon is offering scheduled delivery and installation, no-cost EMIs and extended warranty.

On the other hand, customers who have been using the Amazon Pay Wallet service while buying things during the sale will be given a daily reward of up to â‚¹500. Details about the Amazon Pay Wallet offer will be made available soon. Though the company has not revealed any details about the dates of the sale, it could be kicking off in the second week of October 2020.

