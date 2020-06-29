Amazon Sale June 29: 3 Best Phones Under Rs 20,000 From Nokia & Samsung

Amazon sale has one of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Amazon, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on mobile phones. Here is a list of several mobile sets that one can get on great discounts and offers. The list is of phones that are under Rs 20,000.

Nokia 5.1 Plus DS 6GB 64GB

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Amazon India is offering the product at a great price. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 400 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 18,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. With a 5.86-inch screen display, the phone has a 3060 mAH non-removable battery.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs

Up to â‚¹ 9,700.00 off on Exchange

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit upto â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

With 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 17,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 64MP+ 8MP+5 MP+5MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. With a 6.4 inch screen display, the phone has a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 18,500 to Rs 16,999. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Image Credits: Shutterstock