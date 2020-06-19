Amazon Sale June 19: Best Offers On Samsung, Motorola, Nokia Mobile Phones

Amazon India has put up some of the best offers and most attractive discounts on electronic gadgets like television, laptops, and mobile phones on June 19 and the coming days. Ever since the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, the Amazon sale has slashed down the prices of commodities. Here are some of the best Amazon offers from the Amazon mobile sale to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.

Motorola MotoX4

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 21,999 to Rs 15,991. It has been selected as Amazon’s Choice, which means it is highly rated and well-priced. The phone has a 3GB RAM. The phone has a 12MP+8MP dual rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Nokia 7.2

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 16,885. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has a 48MP+5MP+8MP dual rear camera and a 20 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.3 inch full HD display with 3500 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 18,500 to Rs 16,999. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.4 inch full HD display with 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Amazon India is offering additional discounts on the above phones on the use of certain credit and debit cards.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs.

Up to Rs 7,750.00 off on Exchange.

Avail No-Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to Rs 20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Image credits: shutterstock