Amazon Sale June 10: Up To Rs 20,000 Off On Premium TV Brands Like LG, Sony Bravia

Ever since the e-commerce company Amazon India has resumed the sale of non-essential items, it has been trying to offer to its customers the best of deals on various products. Currently, Amazon India is offering heavy discounts and offers on premium brands of television like LG and Sony Bravia. Read on to know details about which deal to get your hands on today.

LG 80 CM HD Ready Smart LED TV 32

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this television set from Rs 26,990 to Rs 14,999. The TV has a 32 inches full HD LED screen with a resolution of 1366x768. The refresh rate is 50 hertz and sound output is 10 W. The TV also has 1 GB RAM. The TV has 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Amazon India

Sony Bravia 40 inches

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this set from Rs 41,990 to Rs 29,999. The TV has full HD LED TV KLV with a resolution of 1920x1080. Moreover, Amazon is giving a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with the TV. The smart TV supports Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee 5 and other OTT platforms on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Amazon India

LG (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon India has slashed the price of this TV set from Rs 79,990 to Rs 44,990. This TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports and a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) with a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The sound output is 20W.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Amazon India

Sony Bravia (43 inches)

Amazon India is offering this TV set at Rs 41,990 where the initial price of the TV was Rs 57,900. With a screen of 43 inches, the TV has a picture resolution of Full HD 1920x1080 and refresh rate is 50 Hz. The sound output is 20W with a built-in woofer for deep bass.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Amazon India

Sony Bravia (40 Inches) 2018 model

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this television set from Rs 44,900 to Rs 29,990. The TV has a 40-inch screen with full HD LED 1920x1080p resolution. With 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, the TV has a 20 W sound output.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Amazon India

