Flipkart Sale 2020: Attractive Sale Offers & Deals On Mobile Phones, Electronics Today

For months, sale on all non-essential commodities was banned during the pandemic lockdown. However, online e-commerce operations were allowed to resume during the lockdown 4. Flipkart among several other e-commerce websites has come up with great sale offers and heavy discounts on various products for customers to take advantage of. Read on to know more about the upcoming sale and what offers to expect.

Flipkart offers 2020: Mobile Phones

Flipkart has offered great sale and discount offers on mobile phones from Lenovo, Nokia, Redmi, Vivo among others.

Lenovo K8 Note, which was originally priced at Rs 14,999 is now slashed down to Rs 11,599. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable upto 128 GB. 5.5 inch full HD display and 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery and a MTK X23 Processor.

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

LED Televisions

Flipkart is offering a huge discount and many offers on the sale of their televisions from various brands. The brands include Samsung, LG, Mi, VU, Motorola, iFFALCON, Thomson among many more. Flipkart is offering attractive discounts ranging from 27% to 60% flat discount on various products. Moreover, there are other attractive offers like free subscriptions of various OTT platforms for various months, depending on which product a customer selects.

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

Air conditioners

Air conditioners are one of the electronic products which people spend a lot of money to buy. Flipkart has offered great deals and discounts on various AC brands. The brands include LG, Carrier, Blue Star, Hitachi among others. The discounts being offered are from 35% to 40% on almost all the air conditioners.

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

Laptops

Flipkart is offering great discounts and offers on laptops. From Lenovo to Dell, the prices of numerous reputed laptop brands have been slashed down. The price of Lenovo Ideapad 130 APUDual Core A6 had been slashed down to Rs 21,990 from Rs 24,283.

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

